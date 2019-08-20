COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Senate Education Subcommittee met Tuesday morning to discuss a potential Senate bill that would change the makeup of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees.

In recent months, the Board has fallen under intense scrutiny for the selection and election of new President and retired General Robert Caslen.

For roughly two and a half hours, Senators heard testimony from the bill's sponsors, USC's Board chairman, professors, and alumni about the bill.

S.798 would reduce the current number of 20 board members to 11. It would change the geographical representation from the state's judicial circuits to the state's seven congressional districts.

Meaning, the bill's new board would consist of those seven trustees, the South Carolina governor, superintendent of education, alumni association president, and governor's appointee.

The bill, which was introduced before the drama surrounding Caslen's election, was heavily debated Tuesday.

Recommendations during public testimony included adding term limits, a student vote, a faculty vote, two representatives from each Congressional district required to be from different counties, at-large seats, and others.

Current Board Chairman John von Lehe Jr. expressed concern about reducing the number of seats based on congressional districts.

"We believe that this Board of the geographical makeup of the board does increase gender and racial diversity. Certainly, if we were to adopt the congressional district area, I would have concerns about that. We don't have significant, this comes as a suprise to no one I'm sure here today, we don't have significant racial agenda representation on this board today. But, if we went to Congressional districts I have no way of knowing, but certainly there would be a possibility that instead of being increased, could be decreased," he said during his testimony.

Currently, the Board features three women on the panel of 20 trustees. One of those women is current Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, whom earns the seat with her election.

There is also one African American on the Board, who is also a woman.

"Representation of USC's current board of trustees does not reflect it's alumni, does not reflect its students, does not reflect the citizens of the state of South Carolina," said graduate Marie-Louise Ramsdal during her testimony.

After the meeting, lead sponsor and Senate President Harvey Peeler (R - Cherokee) said he did not want the bill to be construed as a criticism of President Caslen.

However, Peeler said the Board needed reforms.