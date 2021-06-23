Several rural school districts set to consolidate soon

Five South Carolina counties will be combining some of their districts over the next year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Efforts to consolidate school districts in South Carolina are underway. In fact, five counties are set to combine some of their districts over the next year.

However, the word 'consolidation' is scary to many.

"Consolidation is scary, whether you are a student, parent, teacher, or community member," said Williston District 29 teacher Betsy Portune.

Portune was uncertain when she learned her county, Barnwell, is set to consolidate two of its school districts.

"In a rural district, it’s scary when you start talking about consolidation because people think, am I going to lose my job? Or is my child going to not be able to be in this program that they love?" explained Portune.

But she said she came around to consolidation when she saw the resources it can bring schools.

"I think for our two districts we are definitely going to be better, because we're going to be able to provide more for the students, not less," said Portune.

Her district and Barnwell 19 will officially combine next year, and they’re not alone.

The following school districts will combine by July 2022:

Barnwell County Districts 19 and 29

Bamberg County Districts One and Two

Florence County Districts One and Four

Clarendon County Districts One, Two and Three

Hampton County Districts One and Two are combining next month.

"It's just a benefit for the students that you have more funding that directly impacts them," explained Clarendon County Senator Kevin Johnson.

South Carolina has 79 school districts. Johnson said consolidation brings them more funding.

"We have so many small school districts in South Carolina. Some districts as low as maybe 600 students. And when you have a district that size, they still have to have certain fixed expenses like administration. So, when you consolidate, that kind of ensures that more of the funding goes into the classroom as opposed to administration," Johnson explained.