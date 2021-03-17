Area school districts to close Thursday due to severe weather, e-learning will continue

Lexington districts 1 and 2, and Lexington-Richland 5 will close physical schools but students, teachers should continue studies through e-learning

LEXINGTON, S.C. — As severe weather warnings have been issued for portions of the Midlands of South Carolina on Thursday, several area school districts have announced they will close all schools and offices on March 18, in an abundance of caution.

As of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the following districts will close school buildings and offices:

Lexington School District 1

Lexington School District 2

Lexington-Richland School District 5

Students and staff will not report to schools or office buildings but will be expected to continue with lessons via e-learning. Students should check for assignments through each district's e-learning site.

Adult education, all child care programs, meetings, and events and after school activities, including sports activities, for Thursday are also canceled. Classes are expected to resume a normal schedule on Friday, March 19.

The latest National Weather Service forecast includes the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rains. Weather officials are encouraging residents to have a plan for safe shelter during severe weather and multiple ways to monitor weather warnings.

The districts have been working with county emergency agencies and the National Weather Service to determine actions and remain apprised of the situation. Any further announcements will be made using the school district’s automated system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.