South Carolina approves virtual learning programs

The state board of education says all 33 districts that submitted plans will be recommended for approval.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina State Board of Education has reviewed and approved a group of school districts' virtual learning plans for the upcoming school year on Monday.

The state board of education said all 33 districts that submitted plans will be recommended for approval, and that was eventually the case.

Districts in our area offering a virtual option include Lancaster County Schools and all four districts within York County. Schools are not required to offer virtual learning options.

Chester County School District is offering a virtual option but was not on the list of 33 districts awaiting approval. WCNC Charlotte has been told by a district spokesperson they would look into this.

Parents whose students attend school in a district without a virtual learning option can still enroll their child in the Virtual SC state program, which offers online classes.

