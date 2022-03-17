SC inches closer toward closing pandemic learning gap

Students once months behind have now made some improvements.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's still much to do to get students back up to speed after the pandemic, but improvements are being made.

A year ago, the State Department of Education said students were roughly three months behind in subjects like English Language Arts (ELA) and Math, but the department says a winter assessment now shows they're just one to two months off track.

"The districts that are more economically disadvantaged are showing more of a lag than others, but we hope we have a solution for that," Dr. David Mathis, Deputy Superintendent of College and Career Readiness with the State Department of Education, said. "We have purchased statewide a learning object repository that we call the SC Instruction Hub … that’s loaded with… resources that address our standards.”

According to Dr. Mathis, the repository is already partially loaded and will include lesson plans from teachers around the state by the fall for districts to use.

Schools have also been creating individualized learning plans for students based on their progress and areas of need.

"Determining where students really are, where their deficiencies are," Dr. Mathis said.

Free tutoring services are also now available through the state.

On the local level, some districts, including those in Lexington and Richland counties, have partnered with the United Way for its Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC) program to help improve reading levels of students the districts identify with a need.

"We focus a lot of our efforts with the second and third graders," Deja Vaughn with MRC said. "Our volunteers will go into our schools in our in-person model to be able to sit there and to foster that love of reading.”

Dr. Mathis says the progress is an affirmation of the hard work of teachers and staff.

It just takes time at this point to really focus on the learning that is what I call unfinished," Dr. Mathis said.