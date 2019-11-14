COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, Superintendent of Education for South Carolina, Molly Spearman, said her budget proposal for next year includes a raise for teachers across the state.

"I have already asked in our budget request this year for an additional five percent raise for teachers. I think the General Assembly, from what I feel, that they agree that we just made a good start last year, we've got to keep working on that," Spearman said.

The budget this year, already approved and in place, included a four percent raise for teachers and raised the minimum teacher salary to $35,000.

Nicole Walker is a SCforEd board member and a teacher in Richland Two. Walker believes the proposed budget is a good step forward.

"I think that we still have a ways to go if we're looking to get to the southeastern or national average. But, we appreciate that they're thinking about us and that they understand that something needs to be done with salary so that we can attract and retain more teachers," Walker said.

The National Education Association says the national average for a starting teacher salary is $39,249. South Carolina's average starting salary for 2017-2018, the last year available on NEA's website, was lower than Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Governor Henry McMaster said he also wants to raise teacher salaries across the Palmetto State.

"I think we ought to raise them $3,000, or as much as we can, but we have to stay competitive," Governor McMaster said after his cabinet meeting this week.

McMaster also said teachers serve an important function, and they need to recruit the best for the state. He added he was optimistic budget projections for next year would allow the state to include the raises.

Lawmakers will return to the State House in January.