South Carolina girls invited to UofSC event to encourage jazz musicians

Jazz Girls Day will include learning opportunities, concerts and a jam session

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Middle and high school girls from South Carolina are invited to join the jazz faculty at the University of South Carolina’s School of Music for the inaugural Jazz Girls Day on Saturday, January 15.

Presented by Jazz at UofSC, the all-day event, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will offer a day of masterclasses, connection, concerts and a jam session. The goal is to help girls around the state prepare for All-State jazz auditions, but this is not a requirement to attend.

On Thursday, Dr. Colleen Clark stopped by News19 This Morning to talk about the inaugural event.

“It’s really exciting for us at UofSC JAZZ to launch what will become an annual Jazz Girls Day,” said Clark, a newly hired assistant professor of jazz at UofSC. “It will better prepare and provide opportunities for grade-school students to have fulfilling and inspiring experiences in jazz.”

Increasing female representation in jazz can be addressed in the early stages of musical development, one of the ideas behind Jazz Girls Day. The goal is to welcome girls to start or continue playing jazz and to encourage South Carolina music educators to encourage girls to play jazz.

The program is open to all instrumentalists and vocalists (traditional and non-traditional) at all levels. The only prerequisites are middle and high school students who identify as female. Accompanying adults are welcome as well. In addition to a full day of activities and learning, participants will receive takeaway resources created specifically for Jazz Girls Day and continued connection and mentorship with the UofSC Jazz community.