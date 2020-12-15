LIST: Midlands school districts modify January plans due to COVID-19

News 19 has compiled a list of the modified plans, which are posted below.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some school districts across the Midlands have begun modifying their plans in early January due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

News19 has compiled a list of those plans, which are posted below. If we find out additional information, it will be posted here.

Clarendon School District One:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Clarendon School District Two:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Clarendon School District Three:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Fairfield County School District:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Kershaw County School District:

The district has offered families the option of one of three different learning options for their students since the first day of school: in-person, virtual synchronous or virtual asynchronous. They will continue with all three learning options.

Lee County School District:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Lexington School District 1:

On November 10, Lexington County School District One announced the Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 21 and 22) before Winter break will become e-learning days for students.

When school resumes on Jan, 4, 2021, elementary and middle school students in the face-to-face instructional model will continue attending school for face-to-face instruction four days a week. Fridays will remain e-learning days.

High school students will remain in their current instructional model (two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of e-learning a week) until Jan. 15. You can find the plans for high school students beginning Jan. 19 at this link.

Lexington School District 2:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Lexington School District 3:

News19 has reached out for any update it might have. At present, the current schedule remain in place.

Lexington School District 4:

To maximize the likelihood of a healthy start to the Spring Semester, the district will begin January 2021 with a modified instructional schedule for on-campus students.

Jan 5, 6, 8 - Virtual Learning for all students (4K-12)

The week afterward will be a hybrid A/B schedule, and the week after that will be four day a week in person with Friday being virtual.

Lexington-Richland District 5:

Lexington-Richland School District Five's school board voted on December 2 to go back to a hybrid schedule for high and middle schools until winter break began.

When students return from winter break in January, they will be virtual January 4, 5 and 6 (Wednesday is always virtual)

On Thursday January 7, students will go back to 4 day model that they had prior to early December.

Orangeburg School District:

Orangeburg County public schools are 100 percent virtual until after the new year.

Richland School District One:

Superintendent Craig Witherspoon told parents and staff of Richland One, e-learning will begin January 4 while administration continues to monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus data and staff availability in anticipation of a return to Phase 2 (Hybrid) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Richland School District Two:

The district said Monday night it will temporarily shift to eLearning for all students from Jan. 4–15, 2021. In-person instruction will resume on January 19, 2021.

Saluda County School District

Saluda County has not announced any changes. They are currently at 5 day a week face to face instruction.

Sumter School District:

The district is currently in all-virtual.