How much money did South Carolina schools receive from the American Rescue Plan?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, federal funds have been flowing into states' colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan. Overall, a total of $29.9 billion was provided to the states, with the Department of Education expecting at least half of those funds to be used to provide direct relief to students.
South Carolina's share of HEERF included over $601 million for 79 colleges and universities, including $178 million for community colleges.
According to the American Rescue Plan, this is how funds to South Carolina institutions were distributed:
Community colleges in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- Midlands Technical College: $27,448,106
- Trident Technical College: $25,174,923
- Horry - Georgetown Technical College: $18,426,264
- Tri-County Technical College: $14,645,103
- Piedmont Technical College: $13,657,895
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- South Carolina State University: $24,839,400
- Benedict College: $22,424,080
- Claflin University: $21,574,206
- Allen University: $12,760,702
- Denmark Technical College: $8,529,645
- Morris College: $8,090,968
- Clinton College: $7,170,012
- Voorhees College: $6,553,949
Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- Piedmont Technical College: $13,657,895
- Florence ‐ Darlington Technical College: $11,878,083
- Central Carolina Technical College: $11,015,425
- Orangeburg ‐ Calhoun Technical College: $7,617,311
- Limestone University: $6,692,453
Examples of other colleges and universities in South Carolina receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:
- University of South Carolina - Columbia: $55,131,200
- Clemson University: $36,192,610
- Coastal Carolina University: $27,094,204
- Greenville Technical College: $25,297,884