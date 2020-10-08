SC approves Richland 2, Sumter reopening plans, 12 other districts

This now means that all South Carolina public school districts have gotten their plans approved.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The final group of South Carolina public school districts have had their school reopening plans approved, a list that includes Richland Two and three other Midlands school districts.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of fourteen school district reopening plans statewide Monday. It also includes the South Carolina Public School Charter District.

In the Midlands, that mean Richland School District Two, Sumter School District, Fairfield County School District, and Clarendon School District Two had their plans finalized.

The additional approved plans brings the total to 81 meaning that reopening plans for every South Carolina public school district as well as the S.C. Governor's School for Science and Mathematics, S.C. Governor's School for Arts and Humanities, John De La Howe School of Agriculture, and S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind have been approved.

"With reopening plans now approved, I am asking every South Carolinian to support their local school in the reopening process," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Whether it is driving a neighbor's child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible."

The fourteen school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are:

Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)

Charter Institute at Erskine

Chester County School District

Clarendon School District Two

Colleton County School District

Fairfield County School District

Florence County School District 2

Florence County School District 3

Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)

Greenwood County School District 52

Horry County Schools

Richland School District Two

S.C. Public Charter School District

Sumter School District

In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.

Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.

Calhoun County Public Schools

*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*

Official Start Date: August 17, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Calhoun County School District Reopening Plan

Clarendon School District One



Official Start Date: August 17, 2020

Options Offered:

Five day face to face instruction (all students)

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Clarendon School District One Reopening Plan

Clarendon School District Two



Official Start Date: August 17, 2020

Options Offered:

Beginning September 14 – One day per week face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Clarendon School District Two Reopening Plan

Clarendon County School District Three

Official Start Date: September 8, 2020

Options Offered:

K-2: Five day face to face instruction

3-12: Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Clarendon County School District Three Reopening Plan

Fairfield County School District

Official Start Date: August 24, 2020

Options Offered:

Face to face instruction by parent request (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Fairfield County School District Reopening Plan

Kershaw County School District

Official Start Date: September 8, 2020

Options Offered:

Five day face to face instruction (all students)

Blended online (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Kershaw County School District Reopening Response Plan

Lee County School District

*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*

Official Start Date: September 8, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Lee County School District Reopening Plan

Lexington County School District One

Official Start Date: August 31, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students) Five day face to face instruction (all students) beginning September 28

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Lexington County School District One Stronger Together

Lexington County School District Two

Official Start Date: September 8, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Lexington County School District Two Return to Schools

Lexington County School District Three

Official Start Date: August 31, 2020

Options Offered:

K-5: 5 days a week on the "Pride" Model

6-12: Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Lexington County School District Three Reopening Plan

Lexington School District Four

Official Start Date: August 17, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Lexington District Four Reopening Plan

Lexington-Richland School District 5

Official Start Date: September 8, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Lexington-Richland School District Five Reopening Plan

Newberry County School District

Official Start Date: August 24, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Newberry Reopening Plan

Orangeburg County School District

Official Start Date: August 24, 2020 (K-8), August 31 (9-12)

Options Offered:

Fully Virtual (all students)

Five day face to face instruction (all students) beginning September 14

District Reopening Plan: BUILDING ROADS FOR BACK TO SCHOOL FOR ORANGEBURG COUNTY

Richland School District One

*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*

Official Start Date: August 31, 2020

Options Offered:

Phase-In model (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Richland One Reopening Plan

Richland School District Two

*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*

Official Start Date: August 31, 2020

Options Offered:

Phase-In model (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Richland School District Two Back to School Plan

Saluda County Schools

Official Start Date: August 31, 2020

Options Offered:

Five day face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)

District Reopening Plan: Saluda County Schools

Sumter School District

*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*

Official Start Date: August 28, 2020

Options Offered:

Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)

Fully Virtual (all students)