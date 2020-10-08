SC approves Richland 2, Sumter reopening plans, 12 other districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The final group of South Carolina public school districts have had their school reopening plans approved, a list that includes Richland Two and three other Midlands school districts.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of fourteen school district reopening plans statewide Monday. It also includes the South Carolina Public School Charter District.
In the Midlands, that mean Richland School District Two, Sumter School District, Fairfield County School District, and Clarendon School District Two had their plans finalized.
The additional approved plans brings the total to 81 meaning that reopening plans for every South Carolina public school district as well as the S.C. Governor's School for Science and Mathematics, S.C. Governor's School for Arts and Humanities, John De La Howe School of Agriculture, and S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind have been approved.
"With reopening plans now approved, I am asking every South Carolinian to support their local school in the reopening process," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Whether it is driving a neighbor's child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible."
The fourteen school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are:
- Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)
- Charter Institute at Erskine
- Chester County School District
- Clarendon School District Two
- Colleton County School District
- Fairfield County School District
- Florence County School District 2
- Florence County School District 3
- Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)
- Greenwood County School District 52
- Horry County Schools
- Richland School District Two
- S.C. Public Charter School District
- Sumter School District
In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.
Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.
Calhoun County Public Schools
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
Official Start Date: August 17, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Calhoun County School District Reopening Plan
Clarendon School District One
Official Start Date: August 17, 2020
Options Offered:
- Five day face to face instruction (all students)
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Clarendon School District One Reopening Plan
Clarendon School District Two
Official Start Date: August 17, 2020
Options Offered:
- Beginning September 14 – One day per week face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Clarendon School District Two Reopening Plan
Clarendon County School District Three
Official Start Date: September 8, 2020
Options Offered:
- K-2: Five day face to face instruction
- 3-12: Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Clarendon County School District Three Reopening Plan
Fairfield County School District
Official Start Date: August 24, 2020
Options Offered:
- Face to face instruction by parent request (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Fairfield County School District Reopening Plan
Kershaw County School District
Official Start Date: September 8, 2020
Options Offered:
- Five day face to face instruction (all students)
- Blended online (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Kershaw County School District Reopening Response Plan
Lee County School District
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
Official Start Date: September 8, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Lee County School District Reopening Plan
Lexington County School District One
Official Start Date: August 31, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Five day face to face instruction (all students) beginning September 28
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Lexington County School District One Stronger Together
Lexington County School District Two
Official Start Date: September 8, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Lexington County School District Two Return to Schools
Lexington County School District Three
Official Start Date: August 31, 2020
Options Offered:
- K-5: 5 days a week on the "Pride" Model
- 6-12: Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Lexington County School District Three Reopening Plan
Lexington School District Four
Official Start Date: August 17, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Lexington District Four Reopening Plan
Lexington-Richland School District 5
Official Start Date: September 8, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Lexington-Richland School District Five Reopening Plan
Newberry County School District
Official Start Date: August 24, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Newberry Reopening Plan
Orangeburg County School District
Official Start Date: August 24, 2020 (K-8), August 31 (9-12)
Options Offered:
- Fully Virtual (all students)
- Five day face to face instruction (all students) beginning September 14
District Reopening Plan: BUILDING ROADS FOR BACK TO SCHOOL FOR ORANGEBURG COUNTY
Richland School District One
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
Official Start Date: August 31, 2020
Options Offered:
- Phase-In model (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Richland One Reopening Plan
Richland School District Two
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
Official Start Date: August 31, 2020
Options Offered:
- Phase-In model (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Richland School District Two Back to School Plan
Saluda County Schools
Official Start Date: August 31, 2020
Options Offered:
- Five day face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Saluda County Schools
Sumter School District
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district and SCDE reevaluating the district’s in-person option every two weeks, beginning with the district’s official start date.*
Official Start Date: August 28, 2020
Options Offered:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
District Reopening Plan: Sumter School District 2020-21 One to Global Reopening of Schools Plan