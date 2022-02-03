'It's incredibly frustrating': South Carolina sees more teacher vacancies

After seeing a record number of open teaching positions in the fall, South Carolina public schools are reporting more vacancies halfway through the school year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Fall 2021, South Carolina saw the highest number of teacher vacancies ever reported in the state. Now, a new report shows that number is going up.

South Carolina’s public school districts reported a record 1,033 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Now, half way through the year, that number has gone up to 1,121, according to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA).

The report shows this year’s vacancies are about a 50% increase from last school year.

"It's incredibly frustrating as a teacher and as a mother. I have three children in the public school system here in South Carolina and I need them to have quality teachers,” Nicole Walker said.

Walker is a high school teacher in Richland County and member of SC For Ed. She said many of her peers are leaving due to the lack of resources in schools.

"The top concern is just a lack of respect by the public and often by students. So for the salary, teachers are saying to us it's not worth it to stay,” said Walker.

Some South Carolina lawmakers are hoping to retain teachers by raising salaries by $4,000 in this year’s state budget. However, not everyone is convinced the bump in pay will fix the problem.

Senator Greg Hembree, Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said he supports the raises, but doesn't believe it will lead to better recruitment or retention rates.

An effort he thinks would improve retention in the long-term is improving teacher training programs at universities. "Many of the teachers that are leaving are leaving in the first 5 years. So, what that’s telling me is we’re not adequately preparing our teachers for the classroom,” Hembree asserted.

He'd like to see more programs have hands-on experience in classrooms, much like nursing students have clinicals in hospitals.

Hembree also backs a bill that could allow schools to hire non-certified teachers in an effort to staff schools. He said, "it’s a small way that we’re trying to address and get creative with filling those teaching positions.”

The SC Teacher Expo is a one-day job fair designed to match teacher candidates to current and anticipated district vacancies. This year's Teacher Expo is set for April 7th at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Have YOU registered yet? https://t.co/yzqWvOx4jk pic.twitter.com/0zlAs38Vqe — CERRA (@cerrasc) March 2, 2022

Walker doesn’t support the non-certified teachers bill because she said she's seen non-certified teachers leave the position quickly after starting because they weren't prepared.

Walker said she’s thankful for the potential $4,000 raise, but agrees with Hembree that it’s not enough to address the larger issue. "It’s not just money, it’s the quality of life at work that also makes the difference,” Walker said.

She’d like to see lawmakers take up bills that guarantee teachers planning time and break time during the school day.