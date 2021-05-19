South Carolina State Fair scholarship winners announced

The state fair chooses 50 students every year who plan to attend public or private college, university, or technical college in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair has named the 50 high schoolers who will receive the Ride of Your Life Scholarship

The state fair chooses 50 students who plan to attend public or private college, university, or technical college in the state. These students are awarded $6,000 at an annual rate of $1,500, and are based on 'academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.'

“We are overjoyed to honor and reward these outstanding students,” State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith said. “Educating the state’s youth remains a priority of the fair, and we are thrilled to continue that mission, even after our past year challenged by a world-wide pandemic that greatly affected the S.C. State Fair and our industry.”

The money can be used to cover tuition, or another expense related to higher education such as housing, computers, or textbooks.

Recipients must keep a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

The fair has awarded nearly $4 million in scholarships since beginning the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program in 1997.

Below are the recipients of this year's scholarships.

District 1

Ayana Benskin

May River High School

Kaila Campbell

St. Johns High School

Caroline Ellison

Northwood Academy

Samuel Jones

Summerville High School

Colin Peterson

Beaufort High School

Joshua Pinckney

West Ashley High School

Jalen Wallace

Berkeley High School

District 2

Anabelle Clothiaux

South Aiken High School

Rachel Eubanks

South Aiken Baptist Christian School

Trevonte Frazer

Spring Valley High School

Brandon Gibbs

Spring Valley High School

Ethan Hall

Chapin High School

Hannah Jordan

Aiken High School

Ford Pierce

White Knoll High School

District 3

Lannea Brown

J. L. Mann High School

Henry Dillard

T. L. Hanna High School

Gracee Dixon

Calhoun Falls Charter School

Hamdan Falah

T. L. Hanna High School

Ambria Gilliard

Abbeville High School

Kara Justus

Seneca High School

William Kelly

Liberty High School

District 4

Katherine Faust

Mauldin High School

Meghan Higgins

James F. Byrnes High School

Noah Hyder

Landrum High School

Abram Jamison

Blue Ridge High School

James Rosengrant

Boiling Springs High School

Miles Scott

Eastside High School

Alexandra Weber

Brashier Middle College Charter High School

District 5

Jiya Desai

Nation Ford High School

Madison DesChamps

Wilson Hall

Antonio Goodwin

Lugoff Elgin High School

Lucas Horton

Camden High School

Kieu Mai

South Pointe High School

Marion Patterson

South Pointe High School

Matthew Wade

Chester Senior High School

Katelyn McCarter

York Comprehensive High School

District 6

Steven Massey

Cardinal Newman School

Chesley Osborne

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

Alex Outen

Dreher High School

Eriq Rice

A.C. Flora High School

Brianna Smalls

Woodland High School

Dalazia Smith

Baptist Hill High School

Deja’ Wilson

Richland Northeast High School

District 7

Mya Barr-Cook

Wilson High School

Elizabeth Batten

Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology

Robert Hill

Georgetown High School

Allen Ledford

Socastee High School

Lily Sauls

Homeschool

Jalen Small

Carvers Bay High School

Ariana Teel

Aynor High School

