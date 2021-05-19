x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Education

South Carolina State Fair scholarship winners announced

The state fair chooses 50 students every year who plan to attend public or private college, university, or technical college in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair has named the 50 high schoolers who will receive the Ride of Your Life Scholarship 

The state fair chooses 50 students who plan to attend public or private college, university, or technical college in the state. These students are awarded $6,000 at an annual rate of $1,500, and are based on 'academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.'

“We are overjoyed to honor and reward these outstanding students,” State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith said. “Educating the state’s youth remains a priority of the fair, and we are thrilled to continue that mission, even after our past year challenged by a world-wide pandemic that greatly affected the S.C. State Fair and our industry.”

The money can be used to cover tuition, or another expense related to higher education such as housing, computers, or textbooks. 

Recipients must keep a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

The fair has awarded nearly $4 million in scholarships since beginning the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program in 1997.

Below are the recipients of this year's scholarships. 

District 1

Ayana Benskin
May River High School

Kaila Campbell
St. Johns High School

Caroline Ellison
Northwood Academy

Samuel Jones
Summerville High School

Colin Peterson
Beaufort High School

Joshua Pinckney
West Ashley High School

Jalen Wallace
Berkeley High School

District 2

Anabelle Clothiaux
South Aiken High School

Rachel Eubanks
South Aiken Baptist Christian School

Trevonte Frazer
Spring Valley High School

Brandon Gibbs
Spring Valley High School

Ethan Hall
Chapin High School

Hannah Jordan
Aiken High School

Ford Pierce
White Knoll High School

District 3

Lannea Brown
J. L. Mann High School

Henry Dillard
T. L. Hanna High School

Gracee Dixon
Calhoun Falls Charter School

Hamdan Falah
T. L. Hanna High School

Ambria Gilliard
Abbeville High School

Kara Justus
Seneca High School

William Kelly
Liberty High School

District 4

Katherine Faust
Mauldin High School

Meghan Higgins
James F. Byrnes High School

Noah Hyder
Landrum High School

Abram Jamison
Blue Ridge High School

James Rosengrant
Boiling Springs High School

Miles Scott
Eastside High School

Alexandra Weber
Brashier Middle College Charter High School

District 5

Jiya Desai
Nation Ford High School

Madison DesChamps
Wilson Hall

Antonio Goodwin
Lugoff Elgin High School

Lucas Horton
Camden High School

Kieu Mai
South Pointe High School

Marion Patterson
South Pointe High School

Matthew Wade
Chester Senior High School

Katelyn McCarter
York Comprehensive High School

District 6

Steven Massey
Cardinal Newman School

Chesley Osborne
Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

Alex Outen
Dreher High School

Eriq Rice
A.C. Flora High School

Brianna Smalls
Woodland High School

Dalazia Smith
Baptist Hill High School

Deja’ Wilson
Richland Northeast High School

District 7

Mya Barr-Cook
Wilson High School

Elizabeth Batten
Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology

Robert Hill
Georgetown High School

Allen Ledford
Socastee High School

Lily Sauls
Homeschool

Jalen Small
Carvers Bay High School

Ariana Teel
Aynor High School

For more information about this program, click here. 

OTHER STATE NEWS: 

Columbia council members push to ban conversion therapy in the city

Pretty Place: Finding peace in a pandemic

13-year-old is happy, relieved after getting her COVID-19 vaccine