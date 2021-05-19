South Carolina State Fair scholarship winners announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair has named the 50 high schoolers who will receive the Ride of Your Life Scholarship
The state fair chooses 50 students who plan to attend public or private college, university, or technical college in the state. These students are awarded $6,000 at an annual rate of $1,500, and are based on 'academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.'
“We are overjoyed to honor and reward these outstanding students,” State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith said. “Educating the state’s youth remains a priority of the fair, and we are thrilled to continue that mission, even after our past year challenged by a world-wide pandemic that greatly affected the S.C. State Fair and our industry.”
The money can be used to cover tuition, or another expense related to higher education such as housing, computers, or textbooks.
Recipients must keep a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.
The fair has awarded nearly $4 million in scholarships since beginning the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program in 1997.
Below are the recipients of this year's scholarships.
District 1
Ayana Benskin
May River High School
Kaila Campbell
St. Johns High School
Caroline Ellison
Northwood Academy
Samuel Jones
Summerville High School
Colin Peterson
Beaufort High School
Joshua Pinckney
West Ashley High School
Jalen Wallace
Berkeley High School
District 2
Anabelle Clothiaux
South Aiken High School
Rachel Eubanks
South Aiken Baptist Christian School
Trevonte Frazer
Spring Valley High School
Brandon Gibbs
Spring Valley High School
Ethan Hall
Chapin High School
Hannah Jordan
Aiken High School
Ford Pierce
White Knoll High School
District 3
Lannea Brown
J. L. Mann High School
Henry Dillard
T. L. Hanna High School
Gracee Dixon
Calhoun Falls Charter School
Hamdan Falah
T. L. Hanna High School
Ambria Gilliard
Abbeville High School
Kara Justus
Seneca High School
William Kelly
Liberty High School
District 4
Katherine Faust
Mauldin High School
Meghan Higgins
James F. Byrnes High School
Noah Hyder
Landrum High School
Abram Jamison
Blue Ridge High School
James Rosengrant
Boiling Springs High School
Miles Scott
Eastside High School
Alexandra Weber
Brashier Middle College Charter High School
District 5
Jiya Desai
Nation Ford High School
Madison DesChamps
Wilson Hall
Antonio Goodwin
Lugoff Elgin High School
Lucas Horton
Camden High School
Kieu Mai
South Pointe High School
Marion Patterson
South Pointe High School
Matthew Wade
Chester Senior High School
Katelyn McCarter
York Comprehensive High School
District 6
Steven Massey
Cardinal Newman School
Chesley Osborne
Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
Alex Outen
Dreher High School
Eriq Rice
A.C. Flora High School
Brianna Smalls
Woodland High School
Dalazia Smith
Baptist Hill High School
Deja’ Wilson
Richland Northeast High School
District 7
Mya Barr-Cook
Wilson High School
Elizabeth Batten
Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology
Robert Hill
Georgetown High School
Allen Ledford
Socastee High School
Lily Sauls
Homeschool
Jalen Small
Carvers Bay High School
Ariana Teel
Aynor High School
For more information about this program, click here.
OTHER STATE NEWS: