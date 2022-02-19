Past graduate named president of South Carolina university

Edward Serna will begin his tenure on July 1, replacing George Hynd, who has served as university president in an interim role since January 2020.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University has chosen one of its own to be its next president.

The Herald reports Winthrop’s Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously selected Edward Serna, former president at the University of Maine Farmington, to be its 12th president.

He will begin his tenure on July 1. Serna will replace George Hynd, who has served as university president in an interim role since January 2020.