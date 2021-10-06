State of South Carolina seeks individuals to fill board positions at colleges and universities

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission is accepting letters of intent from individuals hoping to serve on state's institutions of higher learning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seats are opening up on the trustee boards of many of South Carolina's colleges and universities. The state's College and University Trustee Screening Commission announced on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, it is accepting Letters of Intent to begin the screening and qualifying of potential candidates for seats on the board.

For those interested in serving -- most terms are for four years and expire on June 30, 2026 -- there is a detailed, non-electronic process that must be followed.

By law, it is required that any person who wishes to be considered as a candidate for a board position must notify the Screening Commission in writing of his/her intent to be considered for a specific seat in a Letter of Intent.

Letters of Intent must be hand delivered to Sen. Harvey Peeler, Chairman of the College and University Trustee Screening Commission, at the Commission Office at 213 Gressette Building, 1101 Pendleton St., in Columbia no later than noon on Oct. 29, 2021.

to Sen. Harvey Peeler, Chairman of the College and University Trustee Screening Commission, at the Commission Office at 213 Gressette Building, 1101 Pendleton St., in Columbia The Letter of Intent must contain full legal name, home address, telephone number, email address and the candidate’s signature.

Incomplete letters will not be accepted

Upon receipt of the accepted letter of intent, the Application Packet will be given to the prospective candidate to be completed.

Application Packets must be completed and hand delivered no later than noon on Nov. 23, 2021.

Openings are at the following South Carolina colleges and universities:

The Citadel = one at-large seat, must be a Citadel graduate

Clemson University = three at-large seats

College of Charleston = two at-large seats, plus a representative from the following Congressional Districts: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7

Francis Marion University = five at-large seats, plus plus a representative from the following Congressional Districts: 1, 5 and 6

Lander University = eight at-large seats

Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) = a representative from the following Congressional Districts: must be medical seats = 1, 2, 3, 6; must be lay seats = 4, 5 and 7

South Carolina State University = two at-large seats, plus a representative from the following Congressional Districts: 1, 3, 5 and 7

University of South Carolina = a representative from each of the following judicial circuits = 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12 and 13

Winthrop University = a representative from the following Congressional Districts: 3 and 4

Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School = two at-large seats