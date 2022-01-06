Help feed the children: SC Dept. of Education seeks partners for Summer Food Service Program

USDA-funded program needs local sponsors, meal sites -- especially in rural counties -- to supply meals for children

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is seeking neighborhood partners to assist in the implementation of the Summer Food Service Program to supply meals to children during the summer months.

The program is funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the SCDE's Office of Health and Nutrition. From January 1, 2021 through August, the program's Summer Break Cafe served approximately 20.5 million meals.

Partners can be sponsors providing meals or sites for distribution within local communities. Approved sponsors can receive reimbursements for serving meals that meet the USDA guidelines to any student 18 years old and younger at approved sites. Sites can be located at schools, churches, recreation centers, hospitals, cafeterias, farmer’s markets, community and migrant centers, and other areas in the local community.

Sponsors receive training and support relating to the application process, setting up and operating a successful program, and nutrition education. They also receive technical assistance while the program is operating. Trainings and technical assistance sessions are currently being held in-person and virtually.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or participating in some way, visit the SC Department of Education's website and plan on attending a virtual informational meeting 10 a.m.-noon on Jan. 26.