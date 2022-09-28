Midlands school districts plan early dismissal, e-learning days due to Hurricane Ian

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain across South Carolina on Thursday and Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to blow through South Carolina this weekend, bringing potentially heavy rain and flooding opportunities on Thursday and Friday. WLTX has reached out to school districts in the Midlands to ask about plans for dealing with the storm.

Clarendon County School District: Due to inclement weather, CCSD will operate on the following schedule Thursday and Friday. Students must complete assignments and continue their learning at home to be marked present for an e-Learning Day. Students have 5 days from the day they return to school to turn in all assignments from the e-Learning Day. If assignments are not turned in, the students will not receive credit and they will be marked absent for the e-Learning day. To see the District e-Learning Expectations, visit https://www.clarendon2.k12.sc.us/Page/3232.

Sumter County Schools: Due to the high probability of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian, all schools will dismiss early on Thursday, September 29. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. High schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afterschool activities are canceled.

Friday, September 30 will be an eLearning day for all students in Sumter School District. This means schools and office buildings will be closed, and all activities, including athletic events and field trips, are canceled. Because we are an approved eLearning district, this day will not have to be made up, and lessons and assignments will be posted in Schoology. Students will complete eLearning assignments later if they are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service, or other barriers.

In order to help ensure the safety of our students and staff, Sumter School District works in conjunction with emergency management and law enforcement officials when making decisions regarding inclement weather in our community. Although the forecast could change, we wanted to give our families and staff enough notice in order to prepare for the inclement weather. Please remain safe.

