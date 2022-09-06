SC Department of Education releases standardized test scores from 2021-22 academic year

The South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) accesses knowledge in two subjects -- science and social studies. The science test is given to students in grades four, six, and eight, while the social studies test is given to fifth and seventh graders.

“Today’s results confirm the impacts and disruptions caused by the pandemic and the fact that we must continue to support students and educators as we recover,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We are alarmed and very concerned about the regression we see in areas like math, while encouraged by what we see in ELA. Much more will need to be done to reach our high standards and goals for the students of South Carolina, and it will take the combined efforts of educators, parents, and other stakeholders as we move forward.”