SC State University to resume in-person instruction in fall

Returning students to Orangeburg institution will experience full in-person classes and residency

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officials at South Carolina State University have announced students returning for the fall semester will experience full in-person classes and residency.

“Everyone at SC State is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy,” President James E. Clark said. “There’s nothing in the world quite like the energy of a university campus in the fall, and we are committed to creating a vibrant atmosphere at SC State while maintaining precautions against COVID-19."

Students can apply for the fall semester at www.scsu.edu/admissions. The deadline to apply for fall admission is May 31.