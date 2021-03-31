SC State University to resume in-person instruction in fall

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officials at South Carolina State University have announced students returning for the fall semester will experience full in-person classes and residency.
“Everyone at SC State is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy,” President James E. Clark said. “There’s nothing in the world quite like the energy of a university campus in the fall, and we are committed to creating a vibrant atmosphere at SC State while maintaining precautions against COVID-19."
Students can apply for the fall semester at www.scsu.edu/admissions. The deadline to apply for fall admission is May 31.
Freshmen will move into residence halls Aug. 12, followed by returning students on Aug. 13. Mandatory new student orientation will take place Aug. 13-17. Classes will begin Aug. 18.