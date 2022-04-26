Spelman College names new president

Dr. Helene Gayle will transition into her new role in July.

ATLANTA — Spelman College has named Dr. Helene Gayle as its next president.

On Monday, The Spelman College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Gayle to replace current president, Mary Schmidt Campbell, who plans to retire at the end of June.

Gayle is an epidemiologist and has a background in public health. She is currently the president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust, according to a statement from Spelman College. Gayle also led CARE, an Atlanta-based international humanitarian organization and spent 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention working primarily on HIV/AIDs, according to her bio. Though her background is not in academia, she does hold faculty appointments at the University of Washington and Emory University.

“I am honored and look forward to being a part of a long, proud legacy committed to the education of women of African descent. This is a moment where HBCUs are once again being recognized for the importance that they bring to every sector of this country,” Dr. Gayle said in a statement.

Her appointment follows a month-long search by the historically Black women's college.