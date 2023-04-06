Quadruplets' graduation highlights remarkable sibling bond and individual paths ahead

Quadruplet triumph: Spring Hill High School graduation showcases the inseparable bond and diverse aspirations of the Breedlove sisters.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Spring Hill High School's graduation took on an extraordinary significance as quadruplets proudly walked across the stage, marking not only their own achievements but also a testament to the unbreakable bond they share as siblings.

On Thursday, Adelle, Bonnie, Chloe, and Daphne Breedlove celebrated their graduation, prompting curiosity about what it's like to grow up as one of four siblings. However, the Breedlove sisters assert that their upbringing feels completely ordinary to them, as it is the only way of life they have ever known.

"Personally, we grew up as part of four, so it's just hard to imagine us just being our own person without the three of them," one sister said.

"Honestly, it's kind of just part of who we are, and it's like it's normal for us," said another. "But I understand that it's a lot for other people, but it's just nothing's really different from anybody else."