COLUMBIA, S.C. — In recent days, law enforcement in the Midlands charged four minors in Richland and Lexington counties for threats to bring guns, as well as carrying a gun at school.

Lexington County Republican and state Representative Chris Wooten says it shows the need for more mental health support.

“They need to be connected. They need to be supported, and they need to feel like they belong. And once these kids see this and once they feel like they belong, they're not going to go out on their own and try to get attention in another way. From the mental health side, if we pour in to our kids and be a little more proactive versus reactive, we're going to have a better result,” Wooten said.

In this year's budget, South Carolina allocated roughly $10 million for 205 additional school resource officers and added $2.2 million to the existing mental health budget, in order to add counselors.

Wooten said he was pleased with the additional resources provided this year and would support adding more money for mental health support, if funds are available.

The Lexington Republican said other suggestions, like mandatory metal detectors, raise new issues.

“You start talking about making a funneling point for every kid. How many doors are at a school? Do you put a metal detector at every door? And you got to have that manned, we don't have enough money to pay our teachers, let alone enough people to man a metal detector,” Wooten said.

He also raised concerns that metal detectors would funnel students to one or two entry points, creating a target for a bad actor trying to cause chaos before going through the metal detector.

A proposed South Carolina House bill that would add metal detectors to every public school in the state is in a House committee. It has not received a vote.

Last year, a similar bill never left the committee.

Across the aisle, Richland County Democratic Representative Seth Rose said the issue is part of a bigger problem.

“We see young kids being killed, in school. We have young kids that are going to school learning about active shooter drills, hiding in closets whatever it may be. And now I'm being asked if we need to have metal detectors. I'm all for doing everything we can to keep our children safe, but we must start with the real issue. And that is we have too many weapons on the street,” Rose said.

The Richland County Democrat highlighted legislation he’s introduced to curb certain people’s access to guns, particularly where there are differences in state and federal law.

“Those things you just mentioned? School resource officers and mental health counselors? Those are wonderful things and I supported them. And I'm very proud of our state legislator for doing it. In my opinion, it's not enough, we need to address the issue of gun violence in our communities. We need to get guns off the street,” Rose added.

Last week, the South Carolina Department of Education said they planned on asking for more money for mental health counselors in next year’s budget.