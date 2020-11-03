COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina made a major decision to cancel classes next week and then move to online courses through the end of March, due to coronavirus concerns.

At Carolina Cafe across the street from USC, the owner and staff were surprised to learn the University was cancelling class March 16 through 22, effectively extending spring break another week, and then using online courses through April 3rd.

Owner Lauren Schlueter said it will put a strain on her business.

“I haven't really processed it. I-- It's going to be a tough couple of weeks. As you can see, spring break definitely affects us business wise. So, I'm a little nervous that it could be pretty devastating for the next couple weeks for small business,” Schlueter said.

Carolina Café, in its current location across from the University for 21 years, gets a majority of its business from students and faculty, according to Schlueter.

One of its staff members, USC sophomore Sara Dietrich, said the announcement was a surprise.

“Last night I saw a tweet about potential closings, and I was like there's no way, that's not going to happen. It's just blown out of proportion. And then, whenever I found out I was just shocked, it's crazy, especially for how long it is,” Dietrich said.

The USC sophomore, studying public relations, said the virus did not cause any of her friends to change spring break plans. But, the University’s announcement led to immediate questions.

“I definitely already have so many questions to email professors and ask, just because there's already assignments that are due online. And so, just whether or not there's going to be additional ones, or if that affects those dates,” Dietrich added.

Next door, at Tios, while having lunch Junior Sophia Storlazzi said she was worried about classmates.

“I'm wondering are all the students who have online classes going to have access to a computer? Whereas they might use a computer at USC for their online classes. So, that's a concern that I have,” Storlazzi said.

The USC junior, studying public health, said she understood why the University wanted to suspend classes and move online. However, she was curious if it would continue to extend as American response to the virus progressed over the next few weeks.

Storlazzi said she didn’t have friends cancel spring break plans, but her family cancelled a trip to Disney World in Florida.

Tios owner Kelly Campbell Cornelius weighed in too, saying a loss of business could be hurtful.

“But, we'll get through it, we're still open, we're taking all the precautions. We just hope everybody is washing their hands. We do have sanitizer set up everywhere,” Campbell Cornelius said.

Campbell Cornelius and Schlueter said in their 17 and 21 years, respectively owning each business, they'd never experienced such a major disruption, except for the 2015 flood.

USC's campus, residence halls, and food services will remain open, according to the University statement. Students are encouraged not to return until after April 3, according to the same email.