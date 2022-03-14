Suit filed to review Sumter School Board actions after Superintendent dismissed early

Hundreds gathered to discuss the Sumter School Board Sunday after its decision to part ways with former Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox months early.

SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds community members gathered Sunday night to discuss the Sumter School Board's decision to part ways with former Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox ahead of her contract end date in June.

This comes after Dr. Martin-Knox announced late last year that she would not seek a contract extension and the board voted not to offer her one.

Community members allege the early dismissal was illegal and say they've now filed a suit to have the courts review the decision.

"We've got to lift our voices and tell them it's time to do the will of the people and stop ignoring your constituents," Pastor Walter Robertson, one of the speakers, said. "They feel that they have an untouchable outlook. There are board members who are running unopposed.... We've got to make sure that we find candidates who are not afraid and who are willing to stand and fight for the best interest of our children."

Dr. Brenda Hafner was announced the lead administrator after the board parted ways with Dr. Martin-Knox late February. She will serve while the search for a new superintendent continues.

Meanwhile, Raytown C-2 School District near Kansas City, Missouri said Dr. Martin-Knox has been hired to serve as Superintendent there.

News19 asked the district if the decision was lawful, and had not heard back by Sunday night.