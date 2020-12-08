The district says some of the drivers may help in other roles in the district.

SUMTER, S.C. — Valerie Brown has been a bus driver in the Sumter School District for more than 20 years.

This time last year she would have been preparing for another semester driving students, but now, as the coronavirus rages on, she's not sure what the future holds.

"Never thought I would live to see anything like this," Brown said. "I am very concerned... I'm just praying and hoping I still have a job when it really gets back into starting school."

Sumter schools plan to begin the semester virtually in just over two weeks. Brown and other drivers worry what will happen to them when the students don't need the buses to take them to school.

"It does bother me to know whether if I'm still having a job or what are they planning to do with the bus drivers," Brown said. "I wouldn't be able to afford to get my medication, and I wouldn't be able to afford to go pay for doctors.... To think of it, it scares me.... My rent, light, water, everything."

Shelly Galloway, a spokesperson for the district, said once the plan has been finalized, it will be communicated to drivers.

"Bus drivers will continue to be paid. A portion of drivers will work at area bus hubs completing office tasks. Many drivers will assist with the preparation and distribution of meals via food service. They will drive buses to identified communities," the statement read. "Every member of the Sumter School District family is valued and appreciated and plays a vital role in delivering services to our students."

She added that layoffs should not be a concern at this time. News19 shared the news with Brown.

"That does give a ... whole lot more comfort, then to sit here and think that we could be without a job," Brown said.

The district plans to transition to a face-to-face model of learning when they feel it is safe to do so. When they do transition, they plan to include additional disinfecting measures and safety protocols to protect students and bus drivers.