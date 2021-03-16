Sumter School District moving to 5 day a week in-person learning April 19

According to the district, parents will still have the option for students to remain virtual through the semester.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District announced plans to transition all elementary, middle and high school students to five days face-to-face instruction on April 19.

In a letter to district families, Dr. Penelope E. Martin-Knox, district superintendent writes, "The safety of our students and staff remains at the forefront of every difficult decision that has been made."

According to the letter, in combination with the Reopening of Schools Taskforce and COVID-19 community data, the decision to bring students back for full time face-to-face instruction on April 19 was made.

Elementary schools will still begin four days of face-to-face instruction on Monday, March 22.

According to the district, parents will still have the option for students to remain virtual through the semester.

The district reminds parents and students of the he five strategies outlined by the CDC to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19:

Universal and correct use of masks - Masks should completely cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of the face without gaps.

Physical distancing - Physical distancing (at least 6 feet) should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette - Encourage frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available and hands are not visibly dirty, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Everyone should cover their nose and mouth when they cough or sneeze.

Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities - Routinely clean and disinfect facilities and surfaces and objects that are frequently touched.  Contact tracing - Conduct contact tracing, in combination with isolation and quarantine, in collaboration with DHEC.

As a reminder, students should not share supplies, masks, food, or water bottles. Now more than ever, we need to ensure children are sent to school symptom free. We ask you to partner with us by asking the following questions:

Is your child experiencing shortness of breath or difficulty breathing?

Does your child have a loss of taste or smell?

Does your child have a new or worsening cough?

Does your child have a fever?

Is your child experiencing two or more of the following symptoms: fever, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea/vomiting, or diarrhea?

The district asks that parents do not send their children to school if they have any of the previous symptoms.