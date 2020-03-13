SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter School District has suspended all in-state and out-of-state travel for employees and students until further notice, and all after-school events besides athletics.

The district is currently following guidance from the South Carolina High School League in regards to athletics.

After- school events that will be canceled include concerts, family nights and PTA meetings.

RELATED: Live Blog: Latest updates for Midlands area due to coronavirus

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Penelope E. Martin-Knox writes that the decision was made according with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation to stop community spread.

The decision is meant to ensure health, safety, and well-being of students, staff, family, and the community, according to the letter. The letter also says that the Sumter School District will follow coronavirus-related guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

RELATED: SC presumptive coronavirus cases in Lancaster and Kershaw, 12 cases in SC

RELATED: Coronavirus impacting grocery stores in Midlands

What is the Coronavirus?

Conaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.