Sumter School District hiring teachers to fill classroom vacancies

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District is looking to hire teachers to fill 26 classroom vacancies.

District leaders say a statewide teacher shortage, paired with the coronavirus pandemic has led them to seek the additional support.

“It goes back to us not being able to pull in a lot of those international teachers," Sheree Boozer, who leads their recruitment effort, said. "Those international teachers would have filled a lot of those slots, and so typically we may have would have only ended up with maybe five vacancies.”

Substitutes have been filling the gap for the district which will soon enter phase two of hybrid instruction, including second, third, and sixth grade along with some high school students.

"The administrators have worked within their own school buildings to navigate that whole process to ensure that the classrooms are covered," Boozer said.

The district is hosting a virtual hiring event for interested teachers on November 19 and 20. It will take place from 9 - 3 p.m. in a virtual capacity.

“We of course at the end of the day want to make sure that we’re hiring someone that's going to keep the best interest of the students in mind and then also just that highly qualified teacher," Boozer said.

Those interested can register by visiting the district website. From there, click on 'employment opportunities,' select 'recruitment event registration,' and complete an online application.

Next contact Anne McFadden at 803-469-6900, ext. 206 or Boozer at 803-469-6900, ext. 201 to schedule an interview.