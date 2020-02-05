SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — In order to comply with social distancing directives to protect the health of its students and their families, Sumter School District announced Friday that graduation ceremonies will be virtual.

Officials say the virtual graduation ceremonies will be pre-recorded and telecast across various social media platforms. Each school will communicate with their graduates the specific information as it relates to their special ceremony.

During the virtual ceremonies, students will be able to celebrate at home with their families on the day and time of the regularly scheduled ceremonies:

Sumter Career and Technology Center, June 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM

Sumter Adult Education, June 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Crestwood High School, June 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Lakewood High School, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM

Sumter High School, June 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM

In order to celebrate the Class of 2020 further, officials say Crestwood High School, Lakewood High School, Sumter High School, Sumter Career and Technology Center, and Sumter Adult Education have purchased yard signs to honor every graduate. School leaders will communicate procedures for graduates to pick up their signs and other senior items through a celebratory pick-up line at each location scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The district says it will place graduation announcements in the Sumter Item, featuring the names of all graduates on the day of each virtual ceremony. In addition, Congratulations to the Class of 2020 billboards for Crestwood High School, Lakewood High School, Sumter High School, Sumter Career and Technology Center, and Sumter Adult Education will be featured throughout Sumter late May or early June. A banner has also been placed in front of the District Office to celebrate graduates.

The week leading up to graduation will be Senior Spirit Week on social media. A Spirit Day icon will be posted each weekday at 9:00 AM from May 26-June 3 to honor seniors on the @sumterSCschools Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Students and parents may share their pictures directly on the post for the following theme days: