Sumter Schools District adds face-to-face hybrid learning option

The district will notify students and parents when they will begin phase two of their hybrid plan.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County School District will allowing face-to-face learning with a hybrid structure after evaluating data and consulting with officials, according to the district.

The district began virtually in August and continued to evaluate data from the county before considering any face-to-face instruction.

According to the district, they will begin to phase students back into the building using a hybrid schedule. The change comes after the district evaluated their data, and consulted with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Education.

Parents will have the option for their students to remain virtual through the rest of the year.

The district has a Reopening Schools Plan that has undergone minor adjustments, according to the district. English Language Learners and students who receive special education will begin hybrid instruction on September 28. Pre-kindergarten, Kindergarten, and First-grade students will begin on October 1.

According the district's hybrid model, Group A will receive face-to-face instruction on Monday's and Thursday's and virtual on Tuesday and Friday, while Group B will receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday's and Friday's and learn virtually on Monday and Thursday. All students will learn virtually on Wednesday's in order for the facilities to be deep cleaned.

Schools will provide more information on class assignments and bus routes.

The district reminds parents and students to follow CDC guidance as they plan to return to face-to-face learning.