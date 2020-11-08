Sumter Schools continue to discuss return plans amid pandemic

Buses that deliver Wi-Fi will be among the changes to the Sumter School District as leaders plan to begin virtual learning and transition to a face-to-face model.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter School District leaders continued their discussions during a school board meeting Monday regarding how students can return safely during the pandemic.

The district, which has planned to begin virtually and transition to a face-to-face learning, reviewed safety protocols and procedures if should students return in-person.

"Buses will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after transporting students," one speaker said. "Students will sit in assigned seats that will be identified with name tags and yellow markings."

Meals will be eaten in the classroom, in most situations, and the building will be adjusted to help facilitate social distancing.

"Each principal will make every effort to socially distance students in order to maximize safety," one speaker said.

They also discussed their virtual learning model in more detail. Sudents will attend live, virtual instruction during designated class times and those without Wi-Fi access will have measures in place to assist, according to the district.

"The district will deploy a Wi-Fi equipped bus in areas that are needed, some hot spots will be issued and a list of businesses that provide free Wi-Fi will be shared with parents," one speaker said.