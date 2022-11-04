Sumter School District names four finalists for superintendent position

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District Board of Trustees released the names of the four finalists to be considered for the job of superintendent of the district. Board members made the selections after reviewing resumes and interviewing applicants Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week -- April 4-6. Each finalist is scheduled to spend a day in the district and meet with community members during a public reception at the end of each day on April 25, 26, 27, and 28. Board members will then conduct a final interview with each of the finalists before choosing a new superintendent.
The four finalists are:
- David Laws, Jr., Ed.D. currently serves as the Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Instructional Technology in Sumter School District. He has held this position since 2015.
- H. MiUndrae Prince, Ph.D. currently works as Executive Director of Schools for Richland County School District One. He has held this position since 2015.
- Sam W. Whack, Jr., Ed.D. currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Administration and Instruction in Jasper County School District. He has held this position since July 2020.
- William Wright, Ed.D. currently serves as Superintendent of Hertford County Public Schools in Winton, North Carolina. He has worked there since 2015.
Full biographies and resumes of the finalists can be found online at the Sumter School District website.
The district is searching for a new superintendent as Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox decided to not seek an extension of her contract with the district. Martin-Knox, who had led the Sumter School District since 2019, has accepted the superintendent's position at Raytown C-2 School District in Kansas City, Missouri.