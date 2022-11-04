Sumter School District names four finalists for superintendent position

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District Board of Trustees released the names of the four finalists to be considered for the job of superintendent of the district. Board members made the selections after reviewing resumes and interviewing applicants Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week -- April 4-6. Each finalist is scheduled to spend a day in the district and meet with community members during a public reception at the end of each day on April 25, 26, 27, and 28. Board members will then conduct a final interview with each of the finalists before choosing a new superintendent.