SUMTER, S.C. — Students at the Sumter School District started the school year on Tuesday, with many expressing mixed feelings of nervousness and excitement.

As they enter a new year, schools across the district are using the phrase "Sumter Strong" to represent a commitment to the success of students district-wide.

Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox, the district's new superintendent, told News 19 she's excited for a successful year and plans to work "hand-in-hand" with parents and staff to achieve success.

Students, faculty and staff say they're looking forward to a productive and fun semester.