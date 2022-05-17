New superintendent for Sumter school district

The Sumter School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to select Dr. William Wright as the school district’s next Superintendent in a special called meeting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to select Dr. William Wright as the school district’s next Superintendent in a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 17.

Wright will officially start as superintendent on July 1, 2022.

Currently Wright serves as superintendent of Hertford County Public Schools in Winton, North Carolina. He has held this position since 2015.

Prior to this, he served as the superintendent in McCormick County Schools in McCormick, South Carolina, for two and one-half years and as an assistant superintendent in Harnett County Schools, North Carolina, for two years.

He has served as a high school principal for three years, a middle school principal for three years, a middle school assistant principal for four years, a high school assistant principal for one year, and a junior high school teacher for four years.

Wright earned an Ed.D. and a Master of School Administration from North Carolina State University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from North Carolina Wesleyan College.