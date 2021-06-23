Details of settlement with former Lexington Richland 5 superintendent Melton emerge

The settlement agreement was signed by Dr. Christina Melton and six of the seven school board members was signed on June 14, 2021.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Details of the agreement reached between Lexington Richland Five School District and former Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton have been released after WLTX submitted a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

Melton abruptly resigned after three years on the job at a board meeting back on June 14. No reason was given for the departure for Melton, who was named the South Carolina Superintendent of the Year only weeks before.

On Tuesday, the district named former Chapin High Principal Dr. Akil Ross as interim superintendent.

While no specifics are given for why the resignation happened, the settlement does explain someone why so little has been said. Neither side is allowed to make negative comments about the other or they would face a penalty.

In summary, the settlement agreement signed by Melton and six of the seven school board members on June 14, 2021, includes the following provisions:

Dr. Melton agreed to resign -- and the board would accept her resignation -- effective June 30, 2021

Dr. Melton would represent the district at graduation ceremonies on June 19 and then take remaining earned, accumulated and unused vacation days and not return to work.

Dr. Melton would receive a lump sum of $226,368 -- the equivalent of one year of her total compensation -- in addition to her earned salary and vacation time through June 30, 2021.

Under the agreement, Dr. Melton agrees that she will not sue the school district for breach of contract or personal injury

The parties agree to keep the terms of the agreement confidential

Dr. Melton has up to 21 days to review the agreement with an attorney, and seven days after signing to revoke the agreement

Neither Dr. Melton nor any board member may make disparaging remarks about each other or will face a $20,000 "inducement" to the non-breaching party

The agreement supersedes any prior written or oral agreements or understandings.

The agreement was signed and dated on June 14 by Dr. Melton and all board members with the exception of Ed White.