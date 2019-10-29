COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's not often that an entire class bands together to honor their teacher, but one local third grade class decided to do just that.

"Ms. Poole is fun, great and an amazing teacher," said Ja'Nae Wells. "She really cares and listens to what we have to say."

"She's caring, she's sweet and she loves us," said Ke'Aundre James.

"She's really nice and caring," said Hatim Adly. "She also gives us a lot of warnings."

Jenna Poole is the woman these young people are describing. A feeling she says is mutual.

"They are just completely amazing," said Poole. I think I'm more excited to just come in and see them everyday and their smiles."

Even though this is Ms. Poole's first year in the classroom at Forest Lake Elementary School, she's already making her mark.

"We learn lots of math and science," said Adly. "She makes learning really fun."

Her students say Ms. Poole is always showing them love and affection, so they wanted to return the favor.

The students were overcome with joy when News 19 stopped by to surprise Ms. Poole as the News 19 Teacher of the Week. It was a moment many of them had been waiting for.

"I watch your show a bunch," said Wells. "When I first saw you, I knew what was going on."

"I just absolutely love them and it's amazing that they did this for me," said Poole. "This means the absolute world to me."

If you know an educator like Ms.Poole that deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom, please send us a nomination email at TOW@WLTX.COM.