COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joyce Moran is the gold standard when it comes to education.

For more than three decades, she's been helping students obtain the skills needed to be successful.

"I love the kids and I want to do whatever I can to help them have a better life," said Moran. "That's my whole life philosophy."

Moran has spent the past 22 years as a special education teacher at Irmo High School and during that time, she's created a program that allows her students to thrive.

"I realized that cooking is a really good way to teach reading, math and other life skills," said Moran. "You can teach just about anything through cooking."

Each week, her students prepare a meal for the school's faculty and staff in what is now known as the, 'Sting Deli.' The students do everything from shopping, meal prep and even delivery.

"One of the reasons why she's my favorite teacher is because she teaches you through the skills," said Elijah Ramos. "She taught us how to hold a knife so you don't end up hurting someone."

"She makes sure we're putting in the right ingredients," said Victoria Andrews. "She makes sure it's perfect and that it taste really good."

Moran says our surprise comes at the perfect time. It's been a very difficult year for her personally, but her students continue to lift her spirits and give her the drive to keep pushing forward.

