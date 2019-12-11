HOPKINS, S.C. — The moment you walk through Lakena Ackerman's classroom door, you know it's going to be a good day.

"She's fun and she motivates people," said Talyia Washington-Hunt. "When I don't fee like I can do it, she always tells me I can do it."

Mrs. Ackerman's personality is contagious. Her students describe her as animated, because she's always doing something to grab their attention.

"It's the way she teaches, it's not like a regular teacher," said Ma'Kai Jenkins. "She does different things to make people want to learn."

Ackerman teaches South Carolina History at Southeast Middle School in Richland School District One.

"The more you learn about your own history, the more you become involved in it and it starts to make sense," said Ackerman.

Her lessons involve much more than what's written in the textbook.

"When you come in here make sure you are prepared to learn," said Jenkins. "She's going to make you learn regardless."

Ackerman doesn't clock out when the final bell rings. She stays after school to work with students involved with Mock Trial.

"I love my kids," said Ackerman. "I'm going to give them the best that I can every day."

