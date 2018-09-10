Columbia, SC (WLTX) – Rhythm, music and a positive attitude are needed before you enter Mrs. Alison Chapman’s dance studio at Irmo High School.

She uses movement to teach students about the history of dance.

“Dance is my escape from school and stress,” said Alena Brown. “I come here to be myself and let loose.”

Alena Brown is a student at Irmo High School. She says she appreciates all the time and energy Mrs. Chapman puts into her students and her craft.

“She has really helped me with my technique,” said Brown. “She’s just an amazing person. She’s always so nice, sweet and always considerate of others.”

Mrs. Chapman has only been teaching in the classroom for a few years. She graduated with a degree in Interior Design, but quickly realized she wanted to do more.

“I went back to the University of South Carolina and received a second degree in dance education,” said Chapman. “It took me three years, but it was worth the time.”

As a former student at Irmo High School herself, she knows the importance of a quality education.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my students,” said Chapman. “I’m always trying to improve what I do.”

