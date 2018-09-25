Columbia, SC (WLTX) – For a lot of students and event adults, math can be overwhelming.

“I love teaching math, because a lot of people fear math,” said Trynee Thomas. “I get a lot of kids that are skeptical about math, so it always makes me feel good to see kids wanting to come to my class and learn math.”

Over the last 17 years Ms. Thomas has been passing on her love of fractions and integers to students in Richland School District One.

“The teaching profession has changed,” said Thomas. “The students have changed; the times have changed, and I had to change my teaching style and my teaching strategies.”

Takiyah Abernathy is a 6th grade student at W.G. Sanders Middle School in Columbia. She says even though they’ve only been in school for a few weeks, she enjoys coming to Ms. Thomas’s classroom.

“Ms. Thomas is really fun, because with the little games in math, she’s making it fun for us,” said Abernathy.

“I graduated from Lower Richland High School in District One,” said Thomas. “I’m a product of Richland one. I’m a part of the Richland One family so it makes sense for me to come back and teach at Richland One.”

Ms. Thomas says she wants to continue to give back to the community, because as a teacher, she knows the importance of building relationships.

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.

© 2018 WLTX