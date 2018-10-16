Gaston, SC (WLTX) – Laura Collins is admired by everyone she meets, not just students.

“She’s probably one of the best teachers I’ve ever had,” said Chapel-Anne Farris.

Those are the words every teacher wants to hear.

“She’s really funny,” said Farris. “If you’re in a bad mood, she will always be there to cheer you up. She cares for everyone and is a good teacher.”

Collins has been teaching for 18 years and has a special place in her heart for middle school students.

“I love this age group because they are fun,” said Collins. “I love teaching them because they are all over the place.”

As a literacy and Montessori teacher at Frances Mack Intermediate School in Gaston, her students are self-driven and motivated to learn.

“They know how to come up with a plan for the day,” said Collins. “They know what we need to accomplish and generally they get it done.”

Mrs. Collins was nominated by a former co-worker who admired her dedication and knowledge of literacy.

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.

