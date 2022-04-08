Teachers still looking to fill classroom needs before school year begins

More than paper and pencils, teachers share what they need more than anything for the 2022-23 school year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As several districts in the Midlands get closer to back to school, teachers are grabbing last-minute things to prepare their classrooms for new students.

"Yeah, I just have to pick up a couple more things, I'm looking at folders and paper and stuff like that," said new fifth grade teacher, Bailey Goforth.

Most teachers like Marissa Williams say they are looking for basic school supplies.

"We always need notebook paper, pencils, glue sticks, crayons, markers, and just things for the kids to get creative with," Williams explained.

Other teachers like, Adrienne Long, are looking for more specific items tailored to their style of schooling.

"I would love color coded copy paper to help my kids with notes," Long explained. "It's much easier for me to print things for them and say 'okay, pull out your red notes or blue notes for today's lesson' and because I'm in an older school I definitely need surge protectors because my classroom only has one outlet."

Overall, the teachers shopping on Thursday said they are looking for items that fit the current times. They are asking parents or people in the community to step in to help.

"We always need hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, tissues, paper towels," listed fifth grade teacher, Cindy Williams.

Most of all, local educators are wishing for on things that do not come with a price.

"Support your teachers please!" Marissa Williams exclaimed.