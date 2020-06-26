“At the end of the day teachers want to teach. They want to be with students. But we want to make sure it’s a safe environment.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As districts begin to submit their plans for the school year, some teachers have mixed feelings about returning to the classroom.

On Monday, the State Department of Education released their guidelines for reopening schools in the fall.

Patrick Kelly, a teacher in Richland School District Two and member of the AccelerateED task force, said that teachers want what is best for students.

“At the end of the day teachers want to teach. They want to be with students. But we want to make sure it’s a safe environment,” Kelly said.

Teachers aren't sure about returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall.

“Most teachers I’ve talked to are torn on the issue because as educators they want to get back in the classroom with our students… But teachers are also worried about the safety and well-being of their students and the safety and well-being of their colleagues” Kelly said.

Richalnd School District One released a statement regarding how their teachers feel about face-to-face instruction.

“We surveyed our teachers to assist us in planning for next year. Some teachers expressed a desire to resume face-to-face instruction, while others cited a preference to continue with virtual instruction,” the statement said.

Kelly is a high school teacher, and isn't worried about his students following health guidelines.

“Will students be able to maintain social distancing? Could they keep a mask on if they’re required to wear one? Seniors are a different environment than working with 5, 6, 7-year-olds would be. So, I don’t have quite as much [worry] but I think anybody would be lying to you if there wasn’t some concern about going into a large group setting.”

Another concern for teachers is distance learning. Kelly says there are big improvements coming this fall.

“Teachers have time right now to prepare. So, there will be more confidence, and there will be more effective distance learning. But it also varies by district because not every district has the same broadband capability and same device access for students.”