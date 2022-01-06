New apprenticeship program helps worker shortage, aids people with disabilities

A new program from South Carolina's Technical College System helps to create jobs and help those with disabilities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Michelle Fry, the director of South Carolina’s Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) and Dr. Tim Hardee, the President of the South Carolina Technical College System signed a MOU (Memorandum or Understanding) to launch a new program that will provide training and employment to its participants.

Students of the new program will be given special training focusing on working with patients who have disabilities. They will then be given employment by the Department of Disabilities and Specials, starting at their Midlands location.

The program will develop positions including, Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Nurse, Registered Behavioral Technician, and Board-Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst.

Dr. Fry says this a great opportunity to solve two problems, “it’s been an area of significant shortage for a number of years and we think we will be able to recruit new talent who are committed to those who we serve.”

Dr. Hardee thinks it will be a good way to help the shortage, right here in the Palmetto State. “It’s a way for us to bring people in, retrain folks, and get them into the work field in a good paying job here in the state of South Carolina.”