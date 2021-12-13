Town of Chapin presents plans for old Chapin High School

The town presented their plans for old Chapin High School at the Lexington Richland School District Five board meeting.

CHAPIN, S.C. — On Monday, the Town of Chapin presented their plans for the old Chapin High School at the Lexington-Richland School District Five board meeting.

The town wants to turn the property into a central gathering space for residents, businesses and visitors.

Town planners say they want the site to become a choice location for residents, businesses and visitors, a "Town Center and central gathering space for our community," one town official said. “This is a future economic hub to create a walkable community and a space and they’re able to enjoy the entire area.”

The town's plan is to turn old Chapin High School into a town center hub, to “make it a focal point of town center development.” The idea is to turn the space into a gathering place, a space that includes playgrounds, walking trails and a dog park.

“We really want something that benefits our students, our community members, helps our businesses, we’ve got to out on our hats and work together to create this.”

Established in 1924, the building has historic significance to the town of Chapin.