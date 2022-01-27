Two given trespass notices following incident at a Midlands school board meeting

Richland Two School District today said trespass notices were given after a confrontation with board members.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the Richland Two School District's board meeting on Tuesday 25th, an incident occurred between board members and members of the public, which resulted in Richland Deputies being called.

As a result, District Two issued two trespass notices.

The incident sparked social media conversation and raised questions about school board policy.

According to Richland District Two, the two adults involved, were put on trespass notice.

The district’s security department said a trespass notice prohibits someone from a property. It can be verbal or written. This notice is required for a person to be charged with trespass.

So what does that mean for the parent?

The district’s security say each notice varies.

The district said in a statement, “Our standard notice of trespass normally allows the parent or guardian to pick up the child outside of our buildings. But there’s building access request terms and notification requirements for special events and parent-teacher conferences.”

When asked about attending sporting event, security said, “Normally, for a person who has been placed on trespass, attendance at sporting events on Richland 2 property would require prior notice and administrative authorization.”

Board chairwoman, Dr. Theresa Holmes said, “A board meeting is the business of district, conducted in the public.”

Dr. Holmes said that board members have gotten threatening emails from parents and members of the community, “These board meetings have gotten so out of hand," said Dr. Holmes.

She says the board’s public participation policy requires, “You are not to name a specific school, person or entity, you are not to use defamatory remarks… and it also has to pertain to the boards level of governance.”

Security say violation of the district rules and regulations may result in a notice of trespass. Conduct that is threatening or disruptive may also result in service of a notice of no trespass.

The South Carolina School Boards Association says Districts have policies related to board meeting public participation and rules of conduct that are adopted by their local school boards.”