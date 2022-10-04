Tywanda Williams is News19's Teacher of the Week

First grade is the year of "firsts" for many students, but this Richland Two educator is making a difference in the lives of her students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For 27 years, Tywanda Williams has been helping students chart their success.



"We were working on the letter O," says Honesty Clark. "We were writing words that have the letter "O" in it."

Clark is a first grade student at Conder Elementary and her name is fitting. When we stopped to surprise her favorite teacher, she was very honest about her reaction.

"I was thinking I was going to pass out," said Clark.

Roderick Henderson is the Assistant Principal at Conder Elementary in Richland School District Two. He says Mrs. Williams plays an in important role in making the school feel like home. She plans events such as the Veteran's Day Program and even mentors first year educators.

"It's something that she takes very, very seriously," said Henderson. "She checks in with them throughout the year and makes sure they feel welcome here. We are a small school, but a very powerful family, and she's one of those people who lead that charge."

"This is what we do, this is what I do," says Williams. "To be recognized for something that you love lets me know that other people appreciate good teaching and they know what it looks like."

Whether it's spelling, math or just doing a little dance to get the jiggles out, Mrs. William's has made her mark.



"Sometimes this job can be difficult and challenging," said Williams. "To be recognized lets me know that I'm on the right track and I think I've got another 27 years in me. I think I can go a little bit longer now."

That's why Tywanda Williams is the News19 Teacher of the Week.