ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is responding after one of its graduate students made race-tinged comments online.

Posts from both Facebook and Twitter show Irami Osei-Frimpong’s comments controversial stance on violence in the name of “freedom.”

In a tweet, Osei-Frimpong said “fighting white people is a skill,” linking to a 45-minute YouTube video.

"We're not taught how to fight white people about whiteness," he said in the video. "We're taught how to punish black people and treat them like garbage, but we're not taught how to fight white people."

In another Facebook post, he wrote “The idea that some White people may have to die for freedom isn't particularly shocking. We have a standing army and an armed domestic police force.”

Osei-Frimpong, who had also been a teaching assistant for the school, is defending his comments.

UGA sent a 11Alive a statement on the issue saying they were aware of the statements made and the video from the organization meeting last fall circulating on social media. The university said they have been “vigorously” exploring all available legal options.

“Racism has no place on our campus, and we condemn the advocacy or suggestion of violence in any form,” the statement continued. “We are seeking guidance from the Office of the Attorney General as to what actions we can legally consider in accordance with the First Amendment.”