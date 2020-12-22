3 South Carolina universities part of $3.8 billion DOE contract at Savannah River National Laboratory

USC, Clemson and SC State University will help operate one of the country's premier environmental, energy and national security research facilities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three South Carolina universities are part of a team selected by the US Department of Energy to manage and operate the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL), one of the country's premier environmental, energy and national security research facilities.

Employing approximately 1,000 staff, SRNL conducts research and development for diverse federal agencies, providing practical, cost-effective solutions for the nation’s environmental, nuclear security, energy and manufacturing challenges.

The contract includes a five-year base with five one-year options. The estimated value of the contract is $3.8 billion over the course of 10 years if all options are exercised.

The services will be performed at SRNL at the Savannah River Site (SRS), near Aiken, South Carolina. The SRNL M&O contractor will be responsible for the overall management and operation of SRNL. The multi-program, Federally Funded Research and Development Center work performed under the new contract will include operations and maintenance of SRNL’s nuclear and non-nuclear facilities and DOE mission roles focused in the following areas:

• Environmental Management

• National Security

• Science Discovery

• Energy Security

• Legacy Management

BSRA is a single member LLC, with Battelle Memorial Institute being the sole member. Battelle currently has a management role at seven DOE national labs including Pacific Northwest National Lab, Brookhaven National Lab, Oak Ridge National Lab, National Renewable Energy Lab, Idaho National Lab, Los Alamos National Lab and Lawrence Livermore National Lab. It also operates the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center for the Department of Homeland Security.