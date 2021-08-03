USC to return to normal in-person operations in Fall semester 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced a full return to normal campus operations -- including face-to-face classes, dormitory living and other campus activities -- beginning in the Fall 2021 semester.
USC will continue to employ on-campus COVID-19 testing and mitigation strategies based on up-to-date public health guidelines.
President Bob Caslen said, “I want to thank our faculty, staff and students for their flexibility, patience and creativity as we’ve navigated through this unprecedented time together. Our goal from the very beginning was to safely deliver a world class education to students, no matter the challenges. I’m excited to see that continue with full face-to-face instruction in the fall, as well as a return to the engaging and vibrant campus environment our university is known for.”
The in-person would also include sporting events, such as the 2021 South Carolina Gamecock football season at Williams-Brice Stadium. The stadium operated last fall with drastically reduced capacity. Other sports also were held with reduced capacity.
According to the university's statement, with the nationwide vaccine rollout expected to accelerate in coming months— and many university faculty and staff already eligible to receive vaccinations under the of SC Department of Health and Environmental Control’s 1b classification — a decrease in transmission is expected throughout the spring and summer. However, university officials will continue to coordinate with public agencies and closely monitor the spread of the virus and its new variant strains.