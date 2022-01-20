University of South Carolina closing campus for Friday ahead of potential winter weather

The university said it will provide additional information at a later time regarding Saturday classes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is now reporting that it will close its campus on Friday due to the potential for hazardous roadway conditions brought on by winter weather.

The decision to close the Columbia campus was announced just after 10 a.m. on Thursday and followed similar decisions by local school districts in the area.

While in-person classes are canceled, remote classes may be rescheduled.

Essential campus operations such as food service, housing, and health services will continue and essential employees are still required to report to campus. Employees who telecommute should also continue to work remotely.